Badminton

Orleans Masters 2023 Final, LIVE score: Priyanshu Rajawat takes on Magnus Johannesen

Orleans Masters 2023: Get live score, updates and highlights of the New Orleans final between Priyanshu Rajawat and Magnus Johannesen, happening in France.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 09 April, 2023 14:59 IST
FIle image of Priyanshu Rajawat. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Orleans Masters men’s singles final between India’s Priyanshu Rajawat and Magnus Johannesen of Denmark, taking place in France.

Here’s how Priyanshu Rajawat reached the Orleans Masters finals -

Semifinal - Won 21-12, 21-9 against Nhat Nguyen (IRE)

Quarterfinal - Won 21-18, 21-18 against Chi Yun Jen (TPE)

Round of 16 - Won 21-8, 21-16 against top seed Kenta Nishimoto (JPN)

First Round - Won 21-18, 21-13 against Kiran George (IND)

PREVIEW

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat  stormed into the finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-games demolition of Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who was part of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup, will face Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen in the summit clash. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two shuttlers.

While Rajawat has reached the final without dropping a game in any of his four matches, Johannesen has had to work extremely hard. The Dane was twice taken to a deciding third game - during his round of 16 match against Indonesia’s Christian Adinata (Johannesen won 22-24, 21-16, 23-21) and semifinal against China’s Lei Lax Xi (Johannesen won 10-21, 21-15, 21-19).

Telecast and streaming information
At what time does Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen Orleans Masters final begin?
The 2023 Orleans Masters men’s singles final between India’s Priyanshu Rajawat and Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen could begin at 3:15PM IST on Sunday, April 9.
Where to watch Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen Orleans Masters final?
The 2023 Orleans Masters men’s singles final between India’s Priyanshu Rajawat and Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen will be broadcast live on Sports18 and streamed on JioCinema.

