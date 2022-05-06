P. V. Sindhu: Everybody is beatable, but can’t take any opponent lightly

Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu says she can't pick her toughest opponent in the international circuit as all are of the same standard.

Sindhu recently won the bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Championships after losing to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

“I feel nobody is tough and at the same time, anybody is beatable,” she said during an interaction at the ongoing Goa Fest 2022 on Friday.

“Right now everybody is of same standards, you can't think that a higher ranking player will be hard or not beatable and at the same time when you are playing with the low ranking player, you can't expect that it is going to be an easy win. So you have to give your hundred percent, no matter what. I can't say that one person is toughest opponent and she is unbeatable, everybody is beatable,” she said.

Sindhu was glad that badminton tournaments had resumed and being conducted regularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that even after going to the Olympics it was hard because players were being tested every day. “Imagine you have come to semifinal and you are tested positive. That would have been worst. Thankfully, everything went well and I came back with a bronze.”

There was a silver lining, though. Sindhu said the break during the pandemic gave her ample time to work on her skills.

“I would say it has helped me because I had much more time to learn lot of skill and improve my game. I think, that really helped me in Tokyo,” she signed off.