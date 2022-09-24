Badminton

PV Sindhu to grace National Games opening ceremony

Sindhu is on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She will participate only in the opening ceremony.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
24 September, 2022 19:12 IST
24 September, 2022 19:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: P.V. Sindhu plays a shot against Michelle Li in the women’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 8, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: P.V. Sindhu plays a shot against Michelle Li in the women’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sindhu is on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She will participate only in the opening ceremony.

HYDERABAD

Double Olympics medallist and former world champion P.V. Sindhu will grace the opening ceremony of the National Games to be held in Gujarat from September 29.

“It is unfortunate that I will not be competing in the Games due to my injury. Had I been fit, I would have definitely represented my State (Telangana),” Sindhu said.

“The National Games is a great opportunity for all the athletes and everyone I have spoken to is excited about it. I am sure the badminton matches will be very exciting.”

Also Read
Tasnim Mir wins Emerging Hero award at Sportstar West Sports Conclave 2022

Sindhu, who is on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, is however going to be there for the opening ceremony.

For the record, badminton events start from October 2 in Surat.

“It is important that I take care of myself and focus on the challenges ahead in 2023 (Asian Games) and 2024 (Paris Olympics),” she said.

Sindhu’s father PV Ramana, himself a volleyball international, said it was unfortunate that she could not compete in the National Games.

Also Read
Meiraba, Dhruv-Arjun win Maharashtra International Challenge titles

“She was very keen to compete. Unfortunately, she cannot do so as her next review with the doctors and MRI will be in the first week of October,” he said.

The injury on her left ankle has been described as a stress fracture. The treatment protocol revolves around affording the ankle rest.

“I will be part of her rehab programme. Having been a volleyball player, I know what it is to make heavy landings. I will pass on my experience to Sindhu once she resumes training,” said Ramana.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins

PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us