Meiraba, Dhruv-Arjun win Maharashtra International Challenge titles

Though Meiraba beat Manjunath in straight games in the men's singles final, Dhruv and Arjun had to toil hard to win the men's doubles title.

Team Sportstar
Nagpur 18 September, 2022 17:44 IST
M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila during a men’s doubles match against Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 24, 2022. (

M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila during a men's doubles match against Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 24, 2022.

Meiraba Maisnam registered a straight-game win over Mithun Manjunath in the final of men's singles, while Dhruv Kapila and M.R. Arjun have had to toil hard to get past Thailand’s Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Nanthakarn Yordphaisong in the final of men's doubles at the Maharashtra International Challenge badminton tournament in Nagpur on Sunday.

Meiraba beat Manjunath 21-14, 21-16, while Dhruv and Arjun registered a 21-17, 20-22, 21-18 win to clinch the winner’s trophies.

Meanwhile, unseeded G Ruthvika Shivani and the mixed doubles pairing of K Maneesha and Gouse Shaikh lost in the final in straight games.

Prannoy climbs to world no. 16 in latest BWF ranking

Ruthvika, returning from a long injury lay-off, lost to Japan’s Miho Kayama 21-11, 21-11.

Shaikh and Maneesha hardly could disturb Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat's winning spree and lost 21-18, 21-9.

Seventh-seed Chisato Hoshi and Miyu Takahashi clinched the women’s doubles crown in an all-Japan final, beating Kayama and Kaho Osawa 21-18, 19-21, 21-16.

