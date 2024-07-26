The opening ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024, which will be conducted on the Seine river instead of a stadium, will officially kickstart the 33rd edition of the quadrennial event on Friday.
The athletes, instead of parading a stadium, will be involved in today’s ceremony on boats. The six kilometre long river parade will commence from the Austerlitz bridge before travelling around the two islands at the centre of the city — Ile Saint Louis and Ile de la Cite. Athletes will also get glimpses of some Games venues before it concludes at the Trocadero gardens.
For India, badminton player P.V. Sindhu and table tennis player Sharath Kamal will be the flagbearers.
What time will the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony start?
The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will start at 11 PM IST.
Where is the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony taking place?
The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will take place on the Seine river in Paris. The final event will take place at the Trocadero gardens in front of the Eifffel Tower.
Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony?
The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will be available on JioCinema.
