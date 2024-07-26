A brief history of OMEGA, the official timekeepers of the Olympics since 1932

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer OMEGA has been the Official Timekeeper for 30 editions of the Olympic Games since 1932. The brand has developed and introduced some of the most important timekeeping technologies in sport, while recording the dreams of the world’s best athletes.

The 1932 Games were held in the middle of the Great Depression when transport links in California were remote and unreliable. As a result, athlete participation was the lowest since 1904. For timekeeping however, 1932 was a momentous year. This was the first time that a single watch company had been selected as the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games. For its unrivalled reputation in precision awards and excellence, that prestigious role was given to the Swiss watchmaker OMEGA. It was a defining moment in the history of sports measurement that set the course for an incredible future.

From recording Jesse Owens’ four gold medals in 1936 to using the photoelectric cell at the 1948 Winter Games, OMEGA has been there in every step of the way. Significant milestones include the famous touchpads that allow athletes to stop time with their own hands. Out on the track and on the mountains, OMEGA has been responsible for the creation of the most famous devices used in precision sports timing, among them the photofinish cameras, starting blocks, false-start detection technology and high-speed video systems.

An OMEGA scoreboard that will be used in Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: www.xepois.me/SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At the Olympic Games today, it is clear to see that OMEGA’s timekeeping has evolved to become a highly-sophisticated system that leaves no result in doubt.

Recently, in yet another landmark development, OMEGA welcomed Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to its sporting ambassador family. To celebrate the announcement, the star athlete was invited to the OMEGA boutique in Doha ahead of his championship at the Wanda Diamond League.

Neeraj was selected by OMEGA for his dedication, excellence, and precision – the very same values that OMEGA strives for in its own iconic watchmaking.

Neeraj Chopra poses for a photograph, wearing a luxury OMEGA watch. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Speaking on the partnership, Neeraj Chopra said, “I am very excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that plays such a huge role in timekeeping at the Olympic Games. I am looking forward to a great association with OMEGA and the upcoming spectacle in Paris.”