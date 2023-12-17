MagazineBuy Print

Satish Kumar credits coach Ajit Wijetilekk after Odisha Masters title win

K. Sathish Kumar defeated Ayush Shetty in his first BWF Super 100 final at the Odisha Masters International badminton tournament (Grade 2) in Cuttack on Sunday.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 20:00 IST , GUWAHATI - 1 MIN READ

K. Keerthivasan
K. Sathish Kumar in action.
K. Sathish Kumar in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
K. Sathish Kumar in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Playing in his first BWF Super 100 final at the Odisha Masters International badminton tournament (Grade 2) in Cuttack on Sunday, K. Sathish Kumar was a bit tense and tired, too, but he held on to defeat Ayush Shetty in the men’s singles final.

“It has given me huge confidence. I have won two singles titles this year, but both were International Challenge, Grade 3 events. I didn’t play my full game. I was tense as this was my first final. And this was my 11th straight tournament without a break. Happy I was able to pull through,” said Sathish to Sportstar from Cuttack.

READ | BWF World Tour Finals 2023: Tai Tzu Ying becomes women’s champion, Viktor Axelsen lifts men’s title

Sathish gave full credit to his coach Ajit Wijetilekk. “I have been with Ajit since 2018 in Bengaluru. He has been my backbone. Nobody has pushed me as much as Ajit. Before joining Ajit, I didn’t know there was so much to know in the sport,” Sathish said, ranked 61 in singles. “I also have to thank Tamil Nadu Badminton Association for its continued support.”

However, in the next few months, Sathish said he might not just focus on singles, but give “more priority” to mixed doubles as he felt he (along with Aadya Variyath) has a good chance of making the cut for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“If we can make it to the top 25 (Olympic rankings) by April 2024—we are now ranked 51--we have a reasonable chance,” said the 22-year-old.

