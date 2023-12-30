MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mathias Boe: You need to be a bit selfish to succeed

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s coach Mathias Boe feels young players could pick a few lessons from javelin thrower Kishore Jena.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 21:09 IST , KOCHI - 3 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
The Dane feels young players could pick a few lessons from javelin thrower Kishore Jena.
The Dane feels young players could pick a few lessons from javelin thrower Kishore Jena. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan
infoIcon

The Dane feels young players could pick a few lessons from javelin thrower Kishore Jena. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

Indian badminton saw a wonderful high in doubles this year with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty breaking new ground. After winning gold at the Asian Championship and Asian Games, the pair climbed to the top of the men’s doubles world rankings.

Now, as they prepare for next year’s Olympics, their coach Mathias Boe, who transformed them into one of the world’s best pairs feels how the two handle the mind games will be crucial for success in Paris.

“The pressure on your shoulders at the Olympics is very crazy, mostly from yourself, but also from your country. Satwik and Chiraj have a good chance of winning a medal, so they will feel the pressure a little bit more,” said Boe, the former men’s doubles World No. 1, in a chat with The Hindu at the Muthoot Alwin’s Badminton Academy here on Saturday.

“Mentally, we will try and prepare the most but at the end of the day, it is how they handle the pressure that will matter.”

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

The 42-year-old from Denmark, now in Kochi on a short holiday with his relatives, feels anybody from the world’s top eight or 10 pairs are capable of winning in Paris.

Satwik and Chirag, currently World No. 2, will now be working to be among the top four in the seedings for the Paris Olympics.

While the pair is riding a happy wave, Boe feels the rest of the Indians in doubles need a change in attitude.

“There’s been a bit of a standstill in the last 12 months. Instead of using Satwik and Chirag as the target, they use them as their role model. So instead of looking at them with a ‘hey, I want to beat them, become better than them,’ attitude, they are a little bit like, ‘I can’t beat them, so what am I practising for’,” said Boe who won the men’s doubles silver at the 2012 London Olympics. “I need to try and push them a little bit more.”

ALSO READ
India Open preview: Tricky draw awaits home shuttles with Olympic qualification at stake

He is impressed with javelin thrower Kishore Jena’s attitude and feels players need to be a bit selfish to succeed.

“You need to put yourself first, you need to be a bit selfish. Selfishness is not a negative word in my world. If more people are selfish, they would put themselves first, they would achieve something,” said the 43-year-old.

“I met Neeraj and the guy (Kishore Jena, Asian Games javelin silver medallist), he was leading until one of the last throws at the Asiad. He has Neeraj as an idol, but he also has that attitude like, ‘I want to see if I can beat him’. And all of a sudden in a big final, he was close to winning,” he said.

“It’s important to have that attitude, you can be respectful, you can somebody as a role model, but you also need to be hungry to beat him and be better. That is the right rivalry you need to have.”

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Kishore Jena /

Mathias Boe /

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik leads Dabang Delhi to 35-25 win vs UP Yoddhas; Defence shines to give 52-34 win to U Mumba over Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mathias Boe: You need to be a bit selfish to succeed
    Stan Rayan
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Australia beats India to clinch series as efforts of Deepti, Richa go in vain
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Gukesh, Humpy complete Candidates’ fields, join Praggnanandhaa, Vidit and Vaishali
    Rakesh Rao
  5. SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Mathias Boe: You need to be a bit selfish to succeed
    Stan Rayan
  2. India Open preview: Tricky draw awaits home shuttles with Olympic qualification at stake
    Team Sportstar
  3. It is good to have a partnership that is promising: Ponnappa on her recent success with Crasto
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Badminton National Championships: Chirag, Anmol bag men’s and women’s singles title, respectively
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. National Badminton Championships: Anmol to meet Tanvi in women’s final
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik leads Dabang Delhi to 35-25 win vs UP Yoddhas; Defence shines to give 52-34 win to U Mumba over Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mathias Boe: You need to be a bit selfish to succeed
    Stan Rayan
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Australia beats India to clinch series as efforts of Deepti, Richa go in vain
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Gukesh, Humpy complete Candidates’ fields, join Praggnanandhaa, Vidit and Vaishali
    Rakesh Rao
  5. SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment