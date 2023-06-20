Satwiksairaj hails coach Mathias Boe, terms Indonesia triumph ‘one of the biggest achievements’

Published : Jun 20, 2023 15:25 IST , HYDERABAD - 4 MINS READ

“It is now three versus two when we take on the opponents as Mathias Boe (doubles specialist coach of the Indian pair) is omnipresent as we take on the best in the world,” says R. Satwiksairaj, fresh from a historic men’s doubles victory, partnering Chirag Shetty, in the Indonesia Open last Sunday.

In an exclusive chat with Sportstar after returning home on Tuesday, the 23-year-old Satwik said that Boe learnt a couple of Hindi words too like ‘peechey, peechey khelo’ (play back) and had been a truly inspirational presence.

“Though for any match we enter the court with a clear strategy, there will be moments during the match when Boe chips in with invaluable advice like during serve - to go for the flick or the backhand. His emphasis on reminding us the key points during a contest have had a telling effect,” Satwik explained.

“He always tells us never to lose a match easily, give more than 100 per cent and even if the opponents win, they should be given the credit,” he said.

“We have to work like a computer, figuring out a solution for every crisis in double quick time. There will be moments where we have to be good in our instincts,” Satwik said.

“Honestly ,Boe joined us at the right time two years ago and ever since there has been a whole lot of change in our champion mindset, approach and attitude. We are far more confident, definitely not complacent, and very clear in our task,” the champion doubles shuttler said.

Satwik further said that the recent win is one of the biggest achivements in the shuttler’s life.

“Yes, by all means Indonesian doubles triumph is one of the biggest achievements of our life. For Boe kept telling us that only legends have been winning this prestigious title. That way, it gave us great satisfaction,” Satwik said.

“Definitely, the preparations were different for the Indonesian Open. We played as if there was nothing to lose as we realised that every combination is on the same page. All we needed was to stay focussed. Once we reached the quarterfinal, the court feeling was much better, like we had control over the drift factor and we were more confident,” he said.

The Olympic Dream

Reflecting on the big goal ahead of winning an Olympics medal, a smiling Satwik felt the Olympics would be all about destiny.

“From whatever videos I have seen, some of the legends who have been dominant in the circuit in the preceding years have fumbled. Perhaps, they panicked because of expectations,” he said.

“And, this is exactly what we don’t do. Our focus will be just on preparations and not expectations. We don’t want to think too much about the Olympics medal in the run-up to the mega event,” Satwik said.

“If someone says that we (he and Chriag) are the biggest medal hopes from India in the Olympics, I take it as a positive without feeling any pressure at all,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey with Chirag, Satwik recalled that he was a bit surprised when he had to start playing with Chirag after doing well with Krishna Prasad in the juniors and seniors circuit.

“I didn’t want to question the choice because I always felt that if I play well, I will get a quality partner. So, initially there was some discomfort and the language problem too with Chirag. He thinks in a posh Mumbai style and I have a typical South Indian attitude. But fortunately, for us the common goal was to sync well and win. So, soon, we settled down well and now the results are there for everyone to see,” he explained.

When asked about the areas the pair needs to focus, he said, “Need to work more on body language, attitude and mindset. We are targeting a mindset which fetched us convincing wins against the World No.1 pair and the reigning world champions in Indonesia. That is the hunger we should have consistently,” Satwik said.

“We want to earn that kind of reputation of being invincible, instil that kind of fear and respect for us where the opponents concede a few easy points very early in a match,” he said.

“With Boe and Gopi Sir (chief national coach) around, we are confident of being consistent at the highest level. The secret of our success is that we complement each other in defence and attack. We know when to swap the roles under pressure,” a confident Satwik signed off, reminding that they have one month gap for preparing for their next big events - Korea and the Japan Opens.