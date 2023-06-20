Magazine



Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No. 3 in latest BWF rankings

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth climbed three places to get into top-20 (world number 19), following Lakshya Sen closely on world number 18. Sen moved up by two notches.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 15:42 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after winning the Indonesia Open.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after winning the Indonesia Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after winning the Indonesia Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fresh from winning their maiden Super 1000 men’s doubles title, star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty achieved a career-best world number three in the latest BWF ranking issued on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallists upstaged reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in straight games to win the Indonesia Open, becoming the first pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event on Sunday.

The Indian duo is in the middle of a dream 2023 having won two World Tour titles already, besides the Swiss Open alongside a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships.

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth climbed three places to get into top-20 (world number 19), following Lakshya Sen closely on world number 18. Sen moved up by two notches.

Satwiksairaj hails coach Mathias Boe, terms Indonesia triumph ‘one of the biggest achievements’

HS Prannoy, who lost to world number one Victor Axelsen in the semifinal, was the best-ranked Indian, holding on to his world ninth spot.

Rising shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat also secured a career-high ranking of world number 30, jumping four places. With Rajawat, four Indians figure inside top-30 in men’s singles.

Double Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu arrested her slide and moved up two places to world number 12 in women’s singles while veteran Saina Nehwal rose to world number 31, moving up by one place.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained on 16th place. At 41st place after slipping by two notches, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam were the next Indians in the BWF rankings.

Indian mixed pair Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy jumped two places to world number 33. Tanisha Crasto and Ishan Bhatnagar were the next Indians on the list, slipping one place to world number 38.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
