NBA releases list of 69 players attending draft combine Some players attending the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago from June 19-21 will be selected to join the combine as well. Reuters 16 June, 2021 11:28 IST Last year's combine was reformatted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prospects had interviews via video conference and took part in individual drills in NBA facilities around the country (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO). - Getty Images Reuters 16 June, 2021 11:28 IST Southern California forward Evan Mobley and NBA G League prospects Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga are among the 69 players the league expects to attend the NBA draft combine in Chicago from June 21-27.Last year's combine was reformatted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prospects had interviews via video conference and took part in individual drills in NBA facilities around the country.But this year's event is back to a central location, Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. Teams will be able to conduct interviews with prospects. Five-on-five games among prospects are set to make a return alongside shooting, strength and agility drills, all during the heart of the combine from June 22-25.ALSO READ | Former WNBA, Louisville guard Schimmel arrested in Oregon Some players attending the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago from June 19-21 will be selected to join the combine as well.Two top prospects, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, will not attend the combine. Other stars from the 2020-21 college basketball season on the list expected to attend include Davion Mitchell (Baylor), James Bouknight (UConn), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Johnny Juzang (UCLA) and Max Abmas (Oral Roberts).