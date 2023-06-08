Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Suns weighing options for Chris Paul’s future - reports

While waiving Paul is still on the table, the Suns also could involve him in a trade or stretch his contract over multiple years, per the reports. Phoenix could also opt to re-sign Paul in free agency after waiving him.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 13:33 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chris Paul has averaged 17.9 points and 9.5 assists over 18 career seasons. 
Chris Paul has averaged 17.9 points and 9.5 assists over 18 career seasons.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chris Paul has averaged 17.9 points and 9.5 assists over 18 career seasons.  | Photo Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns’ front office is engaged in talks with Chris Paul to determine the best course of action for the veteran point guard and his future with the team, ESPN and The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

Turner Sports reported earlier Wednesday that the Suns planned to waive Paul, but according to ESPN and The Athletic, Phoenix was still weighing its options in an attempt to find a resolution that best suits Paul and the organization.

ALSO READ
We didn’t offer much resistance, says Heat’s Spoelstra

While waiving Paul is still on the table, the Suns also could involve him in a trade or stretch his contract over multiple years, per the reports. Phoenix could also opt to re-sign Paul in free agency after waiving him.

ESPN reported that Paul could be included in a trade along with center Deandre Ayton if the Suns decide to significantly shake up their roster.

Paul’s agent, Steven Heumann of Creative Artists Agency, was also involved in the discussions surrounding Paul’s future, per The Athletic.

There is one more season remaining on a four-year, $120-million contract Paul signed before the 2020-21 season. Paul is scheduled to make $15.8 million next season.

Paul, 38, is a 12-time All-Star who has been plagued by injuries during the postseason at various times in his career. He did not play in any of the Suns’ last four playoff games against the Denver Nuggets because of a groin strain as Phoenix was eliminated.

ALSO READ
NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 3 as Nuggets reclaim home court advantage

In 59 regular-season games this season, Paul’s scoring and assist averages were down a touch to 13.9 points and 8.9 assists. He has averaged 17.9 points and 9.5 assists over 18 career seasons. Paul also shot 44.0 percent from the field in 2022-23, down from his career mark of 47.2 percent.

Paul has appeared in the playoffs in 15 different seasons, including all three with the Suns as he led the team to the NBA Finals in 2021 when the Milwaukee Bucks emerged as champion. He has never won an NBA title.

The fourth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets, Paul also has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder prior to his time with the Suns. The Wake Forest product has played in 1,214 regular-season games and 149 playoff games in his NBA career.

Paul’s 11,501 career assists are third in NBA history, and he is 42nd on the all-time games-played list.

Ayton, 24, averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 67 games last season.

Related Topics

Chris Paul /

Phoenix Suns

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Suns weighing options for Chris Paul’s future - reports
    Reuters
  2. Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
    Reuters
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Final Day 2: Australia 327/3 (85) - Smith eyes another Oval century; India targets early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final: India lacked positive mindset by opting to field, says Shastri
    PTI
  5. WTC Final: Hayden, Ponting slam India’s decision to drop Ashwin
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Suns weighing options for Chris Paul’s future - reports
    Reuters
  2. We didn’t offer much resistance, says Heat’s Spoelstra
    AFP
  3. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 3 as Nuggets reclaim home court advantage
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals result: Nikola Jokic’s historic effort sends Nuggets past Heat in Game 3
    Reuters
  5. NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 3 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Suns weighing options for Chris Paul’s future - reports
    Reuters
  2. Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
    Reuters
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Final Day 2: Australia 327/3 (85) - Smith eyes another Oval century; India targets early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final: India lacked positive mindset by opting to field, says Shastri
    PTI
  5. WTC Final: Hayden, Ponting slam India’s decision to drop Ashwin
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment