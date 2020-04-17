Coronavirus: NBA, WNBA sell masks with league, team logos

The NBA and WNBA say they plan to sell cloth face coverings bearing team and league logos and that all proceeds generated by the league will go to charity.

The proceeds will go to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada. Both of those organizations work to assist the hungry.

READ | Coronavirus forces WNBA season to be postponed

Face-covering manufacturers FOCO and Industry Rag will also be amping up charity efforts through sales. They will donate one face covering for every one purchased to the benefiting charities.

NBA social responsibility and player programs president Kathy Behrens says the masks will help fans adhere to CDC safety guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19.