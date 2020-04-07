Lockdown diaries: LeBron James staying prepared for NBA return

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he is staying mentally and physically prepared for a possible NBA return.

The NBA, like many sports around the world, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 74,600 people globally.

It remains to be seen when and if the 2019-20 NBA season – which was suspended last month – will resume amid the COVID-19 crisis.

But, three-time NBA champion and 35-year-old James is making sure he is ready to go.

"I'm still getting in my daily workouts — I never go a day without," James told PEOPLE.

"Staying in touch with my teammates and the coaching staff, just doing everything we can to stay mentally and physically prepared for whatever may come next."

After a difficult first season in Los Angeles, James had returned to his brilliant best for the Lakers – the veteran's performances catapulting him into the mix for a fifth MVP award.

At the time of the NBA suspending the league on March 11, James had been averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

In the meantime, James has been spending precious time with his family amid strict social-distancing and travel measures in the United States, where there have been more than 367,000 confirmed cases and over 10,800 deaths.

James added: "This much family time for us is rare, so really just taking in this opportunity to be together every single day."