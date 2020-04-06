Videos Kobe Bryant posthumously inducted into 2020 Hall of Fame The 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class was officially announced on Saturday. Team Sportstar 06 April, 2020 17:17 IST Team Sportstar 06 April, 2020 17:17 IST Nicaraguan footballers play on amid coronavirus fears Greg Van Avermaet wins virtual Tour of Flanders from his attic Pat Cummins: I'm greedy, I'd love to see the IPL happen Quiz: How well do you know Wimbledon? More Videos UK Health Minister calls on Premier League players to take wage cut Watch: Juve's Paulo Dybala details COVID-19 experience in quarantine Germany junior men's hockey coach Valentin Altenburg on life in the time of coronavirus Lockdown diaries: Pullela Gopi Chand provides online video lessons Kimmich, Gnabry open up on Bayern cyber training Life in China ‘slowly going back to normal’ - Cannavaro Life in Russian quarantine for French chess team Fans turn to Belarus to fill void as virus puts sport on hold