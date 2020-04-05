NBA, Knicks and Nets contributing one million surgical masks to New York

The NBA is contributing one million surgical masks to New York to help fight coronavirus, working with the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and China's consul general Huang Ping.

New York has been hit hard by coronavirus, with more than 3,500 deaths and the number of recorded cases exceeding 113,000.

In collaboration with the Knicks, Nets and Huang, the NBA is moving to help New York's workers.

READ | Coronavirus forces WNBA season to be postponed

"The @NBA is contributing 1 million desperately needed surgical masks for New York's essential workers in collaboration with @nyknicks, @BrooklynNets and China's Consul General Huang Ping," governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"New York thanks you. We are beyond grateful for this gift of critically needed PPE."

NEW: The @NBA is contributing 1 million desperately needed surgical masks for New York's essential workers in collaboration with @nyknicks, @BrooklynNets and China's Consul General Huang Ping.



New York thanks you.



We are beyond grateful for this gift of critically needed PPE. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020

The NBA season was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Saturday, United States president Donald Trump was unsure about when sport would resume in the country, but said he thinks it will be "sooner rather than later".