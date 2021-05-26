More Sports Basketball Basketball Porzingis fined for violating NBA's virus ban on clubs The league said Porzingis attended a club on Sunday, a day after the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series. AP NEW YORK 26 May, 2021 09:33 IST Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis has been fined for breaching NBA Covid-19 protocols. - GETTY IMAGES AP NEW YORK 26 May, 2021 09:33 IST Dallas Mavericks centre Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 on Tuesday for violating the NBA's COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses.The league said Porzingis attended a club on Sunday, a day after the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series. The announcement of the fine came hours before the tipoff of Game 2. Liz Cambage among Australian women to play at Tokyo Olympics The violation by Porzingis didn't create risks related to the spread of the virus and a quarantine wasn't necessary, the NBA said. The rule bars players from entering nightclubs regardless of their vaccination status. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.