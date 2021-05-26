Basketball

Porzingis fined for violating NBA's virus ban on clubs

The league said Porzingis attended a club on Sunday, a day after the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series.

AP
NEW YORK 26 May, 2021 09:33 IST

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis has been fined for breaching NBA Covid-19 protocols.   -  GETTY IMAGES

AP
NEW YORK 26 May, 2021 09:33 IST

Dallas Mavericks centre Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 on Tuesday for violating the NBA's COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses.

The league said Porzingis attended a club on Sunday, a day after the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series. The announcement of the fine came hours before the tipoff of Game 2.

Liz Cambage among Australian women to play at Tokyo Olympics  

The violation by Porzingis didn't create risks related to the spread of the virus and a quarantine wasn't necessary, the NBA said. The rule bars players from entering nightclubs regardless of their vaccination status.