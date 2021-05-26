Porzingis fined for violating NBA's virus ban on clubs

Dallas Mavericks centre Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 on Tuesday for violating the NBA's COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses.

The league said Porzingis attended a club on Sunday, a day after the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series. The announcement of the fine came hours before the tipoff of Game 2.

Liz Cambage among Australian women to play at Tokyo Olympics

The violation by Porzingis didn't create risks related to the spread of the virus and a quarantine wasn't necessary, the NBA said. The rule bars players from entering nightclubs regardless of their vaccination status.