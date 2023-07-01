MagazineBuy Print

Blazers star Damian Lillard requests trade - report

Lillard is said to be unhappy with Portland’s decision to use the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s draft instead of trading it to acquire a high-level co-star such as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 22:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.
FILE PHOTO: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade, The Athletic reported on Saturday.

The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are expected to be the top suitors for the seven-time All-Star guard, per the report.

Lillard reportedly met with team officials earlier this week to discuss the franchise’s direction. He is said to be unhappy with Portland’s decision to use the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s draft instead of trading it to acquire a high-level co-star such as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

READ - James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with the 76ers: Sources

The Trail Blazers drafted NBA G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson with the third pick.

Lillard, 32, has played his entire 11-year career with Portland, who drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2012.

He averaged a franchise-record 32.2 points per game in 2022-23, the third-highest clip in the league, but Portland finished 33-49 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Lillard is scheduled to earn $45.6 million for the 2023-24 season. He signed a four-year, $176.3 million deal in July 2022.

Named one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players of all time in 2021, Lillard won Rookie of the Year honors in 2012-13 and has made All-NBA teams seven times. He is Portland’s career leader in points (19,376) and 3-point field goals (2,387).

