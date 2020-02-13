More Sports Basketball Basketball Damian Lillard picks up groin injury, forced out of NBA All-Star Game Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will be at the NBA All-Star Game, but only as a spectator after damaging his groin on Thursday. John Skilbeck 13 February, 2020 15:01 IST Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard - Getty Images John Skilbeck 13 February, 2020 15:01 IST Damian Lillard has been ruled out of the NBA All-Star Game after suffering a groin injury in the Portland Trail Blazers' defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.The 29-year-old was due to be part of Team LeBron, yet the five-time All-Star will instead take a watching brief on Sunday night - insisting he will be at the game in Chicago, but as a spectator.Lillard announced his unavailability after scoring 20 points for Portland in its111-104 setback against the Grizzlies.ALSO READ| NBA Wrap: Raptors' 15-game winning run snapped, Bucks falls to Pacers He said: "That's something you look forward to, those festivities and having fun. But my health is first, and I knew right away. I'll still be there and be a part of it, but I'm not going to play."His injury occurred in the fourth quarter, in an awkward landing."When it happened, I just felt it," said Lillard."I knew I pulled it, it made no sense to be out there for the last few minutes of the game and risk trying to play through it and making it worse."But I walked off the court just fine even though it was like, a little bit painful. I came in and it was strong when they were making me go against resistance and stuff like that."It was strong, wasn't like, weak and I couldn't do stuff. That was all I needed to know."Lillard said he hoped his place would go to a worthy substitute, naming the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker as a possible candidate.He is set for an MRI scan on Thursday to determine the seriousness of the injury, which also rules him out of the three-point contest in the All-Star break.It remains to be seen whether he is available for the Blazers' next outing, a February 21 home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos