Damian Lillard wins first NBA All-Star 3-point contest

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 26 points in the final round of the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest to claim his first title on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Lillard edged out Indiana Pacers guards Buddy Hield (25 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (17) to become the first Trail Blazers player to win the title.

Lillard competed in 2014 and 2019 but was eliminated in the first round both times. He scored 26 points to finish second in the first round on Saturday.

Haliburton tied the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest record in Round 1 with 31 points, including two “Starry” shots worth three points each.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter, and Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum were all eliminated in the first round.

Lillard, who is shooting 37.2 per cent from 3-point range this season, was the second shooter in the final round. He followed Hield, who won the contest in 2020.