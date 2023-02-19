Damian Lillard wins first NBA All-Star 3-point contest

Basketball

Lillard edged out Indiana Pacers guards Buddy Hield (25 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (17) to become the first Trail Blazers player to win the title.

Reuters
19 February, 2023 09:59 IST
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers looks to shoot the ball in the 2023 NBA All Star Starry 3-Point Contest at Vivint Arena on February 18.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers looks to shoot the ball in the 2023 NBA All Star Starry 3-Point Contest at Vivint Arena on February 18. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 26 points in the final round of the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest to claim his first title on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Lillard competed in 2014 and 2019 but was eliminated in the first round both times. He scored 26 points to finish second in the first round on Saturday.

Haliburton tied the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest record in Round 1 with 31 points, including two “Starry” shots worth three points each.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter, and Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum were all eliminated in the first round.

Lillard, who is shooting 37.2 per cent from 3-point range this season, was the second shooter in the final round. He followed Hield, who won the contest in 2020.

