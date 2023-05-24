Basketball

Judge denies bond for ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles on capital murder charge

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said at a hearing Wednesday that the bond issue could be revisited later.

AP
Tuscaloosa 24 May, 2023 23:26 IST
FILE PHOTO: Alabama forward Darius Miles during an NCAA college basketball game.

FILE PHOTO: Alabama forward Darius Miles during an NCAA college basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

A judge denied bond on Wednesday for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge related to a fatal shooting near campus.

Miles has pleaded not guilty in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve forward and Michael Lynn Davis, both 21 at the time, are charged with capital murder.

Also Read
Khelo India University Games: SRM University, Chennai has a field day

Former Alabama teammates including Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Quinerly and Noah Gurley attended the hearing, according to al.com.

The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, which brings a capital murder charge in Alabama.

Davis is accused of firing the gun that killed the young woman, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa. Investigators wrote in a court document that Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting.

Defense lawyers suggested in an earlier court hearing that the two were reacting defensively following an altercation with a young man in Harris’ group.

Miles was dismissed from the Alabama team after his arrest.

