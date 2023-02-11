NBA: Detroit Pistons tops San Antonio Spurs in double overtime

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points, rookie Jalen Duren added a career-high 30 points and 17 rebounds and the host Detroit Pistons topped the San Antonio Spurs 138-131 in double overtime on Friday night.

Detroit’s Jaden Ivey supplied 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Isaiah Stewart had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Hamidou Diallo put up 14 points and Isaiah Livers chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Devonte’ Graham poured in 31 points in his San Antonio debut. Graham was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans just before the trade deadline on Thursday.

Zach Collins had 29 points and 11 rebounds while Malaki Branham contributed 27 points and Keita Bates-Diop had 15 for the Spurs, who have lost 11 straight.

Graham made two free throws with 1:25 left in the first overtime to give San Antonio a 122-119 lead.

Ivey hit two free throws, but Graham answered with a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to four.

Bogdanovic made a long 2-pointer, and after a San Antonio backcourt turnover, added two free throws to tie it at 125.

The Spurs’ Gorgui Dieng then missed a shot, sending the game to double OT.

Livers sank a 3-pointer with 1:54 left in the second extra session to give Detroit a 132-131 edge. Stewart made a putback for a three-point lead, and Bogdanovic hit two free throws with 15.1 seconds left to clinch the Pistons’ victory.

San Antonio led by as much as 16 points in the first half but were barely clinging to a 54-53 advantage by halftime.

Diallo scored eight points in the last 5:18 of the third quarter to give the Pistons a 91-83 lead heading into the fourth.

Branham scored five points in the first minute of the fourth period, and San Antonio soon cut Detroit’s lead to 93-90.

Back-to-back baskets by Bogdanovic gave Detroit a 100-92 edge. Duren dunked with five minutes left to make it 105-99.

The lead was erased by Graham, who made consecutive 3-pointers to forge a 107-all tie with 3:21 to go.

With the score tied at 113-apiece, Bogdanovic missed a potential game-winner in the final seconds of regulation.