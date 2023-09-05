MagazineBuy Print

FIBA World Cup 2023: Serbia moves into semifinals by beating Lithuania

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and Serbia topped previously unbeaten Lithuania 87-68 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 17:06 IST , MANILA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia in action.
Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lithuania beat the U.S. at the 1998 World Championships, then failed to medal. Lithuania then beat the U.S. again at the 2004 Olympics, then failed to medal.

And history will repeat itself at this World Cup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and Serbia topped previously unbeaten Lithuania 87-68 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday — a result that means Lithuania cannot medal in Manila this weekend. The best Lithuania can do now is fifth place.

It continues a peculiar jinx for Lithuania, which is 3-8 all-time against the U.S. at the senior men’s national level — and has turned those three wins into exactly zero medals. Lithuania was playing less than 48 hours after beating the U.S. 110-104 to close out second-round play in Manila.

Serbia (5-1) will play Canada or Slovenia in Friday’s semifinals. The Canada-Slovenia quarterfinal game is on Wednesday; the loser plays Lithuania (5-1) in the consolation playoffs on Thursday. Teams cannot medal after losing in the quarterfinals but will play two more games before leaving Manila to determine fifth through eighth place in the tournament’s overall standings.

Serbia is in the semifinals for the third time at the last four World Cups. It lost to Turkey in the semifinals of the 2010 tournament (and then fell to Lithuania in the bronze-medal game) and lost to the U.S. in the title game of the 2014 event.

Serbia played with forward Borisa Simanic’s jersey draped over a chair in its bench area. Simanic lost a kidney after being elbowed in a game against South Sudan last week; he needed surgery after that game, and complications prompted doctors to operate again Sunday and remove the damaged kidney.

Related Topics

FIBA World Cup

