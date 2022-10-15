Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole finalising four-year, $140m deal: Report

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalising a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his representation CAA Sports told ESPN on Saturday.

The new deal would keep Poole with the defending NBA champions through the 2026-27 season.

Per ESPN, a formal agreement is expected later on Saturday.

The reported extension comes ahead of Monday's deadline for members of the 2019 NBA Draft class. It also comes on the heels of teammate Draymond Green's punch of Poole during a recent practice.

Poole, 23, is entering his fourth season after the Warriors selected him with the 28th overall pick in 2019.

Poole averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 76 games (51 starts) last season.