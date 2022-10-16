INBL: Captain Baladhaneshwar sparkles as Chennai Heat beats Delhi Dribblers

A fast and dramatic third quarter helped Chennai Heat defeat Delhi Dribblers 85-70 in the first Indian National Basketball League which opened with a thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium here on Sunday.

For a good part of the first half, especially in the second quarter, Chennai did not look like the side which had helped Tamil Nadu win the National and National Games titles in the last few months. Chennai, which trailed 38-43 at half-time, looked shaky in the first two quarters and its rebound collection did not inspire confidence too. On the other hand, Delhi’s Rishab Mathur and Gaurav Chandel were in fine nick while Indian centre Piyush Meena did a decent job with the rebounds, especially under the defensive board.

Also Read Chennai appears to be strong favourite for INBL title

But the match turned around sharply soon after half-time. Suddenly, Chennai looked very fast with captain Baladhaneshwar surprising the rival defence with his lightning raids, steals, baskets and fine assists. He was clearly the star of the game and Delhi could not do much to stop him. Chennai’s passing too was impressive during this phase and A. Surya and B. Soorya were on a scoring spree. The team tightened its defence too, cutting out the space for its rival, and in the end won the match comfortably.

“We were lacking in defence in the first half and took time to settle down. Everybody played aggressively in the second half, especially Bala and Aravind,” said Chennai’s Indian captain Muin Bek Hafeez.

Later in another thriller, home team Kochi Tigers edged past Chandigarh Warriors 81-75.