More Sports Basketball Basketball Pacers, Oladipo in dispute over USD 3m in salary - report Victor Oladipo opted out of the restart while healthy, which could put the salary he’s owed from the Indiana Pacers in jeopardy. Reuters 15 July, 2020 10:26 IST Victor Oladipo missed 12 months with a torn quad tendon but he is fit now. - AP Reuters 15 July, 2020 10:26 IST Victor Oladipo opted out of the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season while healthy, which could put the remaining USD 3 million in salary he’s owed from the Indiana Pacers in jeopardy.ESPN reported on Tuesday that Oladipo’s salary situation is unresolved.The players union and the NBA have reviewed factors related to Oladipo’s opt-out decision, which he said was tied to injury risk after missing parts of the past two seasons. But Oladipo also said in an interview with The Athletic two weeks ago that he’s healthy. Healthy players who opt out of the restart forfeit their remaining salary as per NBA rules.'No restrictions'ESPN reported that the union believes Oladipo is owed his remaining salary. Oladipo cleared quarantine and is with the team near Orlando where he is also looking healthy, according to coach Nate McMillan.ALSO READ | Rocket's Russell Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19“We are not approaching it as if he’s not playing,” McMillan said this week. ”We are putting him out there. There are no restrictions for Vic. He’s been going hard.”Oladipo missed 12 months with a torn quad tendon.He has one year and USD 21 million remaining on his current contract. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos