NBA: Russell Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

Houston Rockets' point guard Russell Westbrook revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The NBA is preparing to restart the season, with 22 teams reporting this week to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando for training camp. Games are scheduled to resume on July 30.

Taking to his social media page, the 31-year-old tweeted, "I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando. I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared.

"Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

Any player who tests positive faces a two-week quarantine period before he can be cleared to return to the court. A physician will determine when the isolation period is over, a process that will include a cardiac screening.

Following Westbrook's positive test, Rockets' forward Bruno Caboclo was ordered to self-quarantine for eight days after he admitted to breaking quarantine at the NBA's complex in Florida.

Caboclo left his room during the self-quarantine period upon arrival at the Grand Floridian last week.

The NBA mandated personnel to stay in their rooms until testing negative for COVID-19 each of the two days immediately after their arrival, with the policy attempting to ensure that everyone who enters the bubble is free of the virus before interacting with others.

The Rockets acquired Caboclo from Memphis Grizzlies on the trade deadline in February.