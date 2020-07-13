More Sports Basketball Basketball Lakers' Rajon Rondo suffers broken right thumb, out 6-8 weeks Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb in practice Sunday night in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to return to full basketball activities in six to eight weeks. Reuters 13 July, 2020 13:42 IST Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo - Getty Images Reuters 13 July, 2020 13:42 IST Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb in practice on Sunday night and will undergo surgery and be out 6-8 weeks, the team told reporters.The injury happened in just the team's second day of practice since arriving in central Florida. Based on the recovery timeline, Rondo, 34, could rejoin the Lakers at some point in the playoffs, should the team still be playing when he is recovered.Entering his second season with the Lakers, Rondo was expected to take on added importance when the NBA season resumes as point guard Avery Bradley opted out of the remainder of the season. The Lakers did sign JR Smith on July 1 to take Bradley's place on the roster.READ| NBA restart: Lakers' Anthony Davis won't wear social justice message In 48 games this season, Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 20.5 minutes, with three starts. He played in only 46 games with the Lakers in 2018-19, missing more than two months combined between November and January, first because of a broken bone in his right hand then because of a torn ligament on his right ring finger. Both injuries required surgery.In 14 NBA seasons, Rondo is averaging 10.2 points, 8.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds for his career.The Lakers is among 22 teams participating in the resumption of the NBA season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. It will face the LA Clippers on July 30, the first day of the resumed season following a four-plus-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos