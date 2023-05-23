Basketball

Jimmy Butler fined 25,000 USD for skipping Heat vs Celtics Game 3 interviews

Butler, 33, didn’t speak to the media after Sunday’s 128-102 win over the Boston Celtics. The victory gave eighth-seeded Miami a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series over the second-seeded Celtics.

Reuters
MIAMI 23 May, 2023 22:32 IST
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots a free throw during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on Sunday in Miami, Florida.

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler shoots a free throw during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on Sunday in Miami, Florida.

The NBA fined Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler 25,000 USD on Tuesday for skipping postgame media availability after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

READ - Stephen Curry wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice award

Butler is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the three games against the Celtics. He averaged 22.9, 5.9 and 5.3, respectively during the regular season.

Butler and the Heat will attempt to sweep the Celtics on Tuesday night.

