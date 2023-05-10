NBA: Raptors interview JJ Redick for coaching job

Toronto Raptors interviewed 15-year NBA veteran and current ESPN analyst J.J. Redick for their coaching vacancy, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Redick, 38, met with franchise leaders in Toronto recently during the club’s initial round of interviews to replace Nick Nurse, who was dismissed after a 41-41 season.

Other names who have been linked to the Raptors’ wide-ranging coaching search include Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon and NBA assistant coaches Kenny Atkinson, Charles Lee, Kevin Young, Mitch Johnson, Jordi Fernandez and Darko Rajakovic.

Redick, a guard, averaged 12.8 points in 940 games with six NBA teams from 2006-21. The Orlando Magic drafted him with the No. 11 overall pick in 2006 out of Duke, where he was a two-time ACC Player of the Year.