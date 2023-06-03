Magazine

Knicks’ Julius Randle undergoes arthroscopic surgery on ankle

New York Knicks said Randle had the procedure Friday and that he would resume basketball activities later this summer.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 21:09 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
Julius Randle finished the season with 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Julius Randle finished the season with 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. | Photo Credit: ELSA
infoIcon

Julius Randle finished the season with 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. | Photo Credit: ELSA

Julius Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery on the left ankle that the All-Star forward injured late in the regular season and then again in the playoffs.

New York Knicks said Randle had the procedure Friday and that he would resume basketball activities later this summer.

Randle had started the first 77 games of the season before spraining the ankle on March 29 in a victory over Miami Heat. He sat out the remainder of the regular season, then returned for the Knicks’ playoff opener against Cleveland Cavaliers.

Randle was struggling in that series before limping off after spraining the ankle again in the Knicks’ Game 5 victory in Cleveland to win the series. He sat out Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Heat before returning to play the final five games.

Randle shot just 3 for 14 when the Knicks were eliminated in Game 6 at Miami, though wouldn’t say during the postseason if the ankle was still bothering him.

An All-Star for the second time in three seasons, Randle finished with 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

