NBA roundup: Kevin Durant leads COVID-struck Nets past 76ers

Kevin Durant totalled 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and converted a tie-breaking four-point play with 1:46 remaining as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets beat Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night in New York.

The Nets played their second straight game with seven players, including James Harden, in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and had just nine players available. Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton each added a season-high 17 points for the Nets.

Joel Embiid totalled 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the 76ers lost their third game in a row. Seth Curry added 29 points, but Harris was held to11 on 3-of-17 shooting.

Suns 118, Wizards 98

JaVale McGee recorded 17 points and eight rebounds and Deandre Ayton added 15 points and 10 boards to help well-balanced Phoenix roll against visiting Washington.

Chris Paul had 12 points and six assists in just 24 minutes as Phoenix won for the 22nd time in its past 24 games. Landry Shamet tallied 16 points and Cameron Johnson added 13 for the Suns, who improved to 13-2 at home.

Bradley Beal finished with 26 points and five assists for Washington, which has dropped four straight games and seven of eight. Deni Avdija scored 14 points and Montrezl Harrell had 12.

Pacers 122, Pistons 113

Caris LeVert poured in a season-high 31 points and added five assists as Indiana handed visiting Detroit its 13th consecutive loss.

Justin Holiday had 17 points, and Myles Turner contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Pacers.

Saddiq Bey tallied 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Pistons,who are one loss away from tying their franchise record for consecutivedefeats in a season.

Knicks 116, Rockets 103

Immanuel Quickley scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and Evan Fournier scored 23 as New York held off host Houston.

Quickley closed out the Rockets with his perimeter marksmanship in the final period, making his first five 3-pointers as the Knicks turned a two-point lead entering the fourth into an easy victory. Quickley added four rebounds and four assists in the game and was one of three reserves to score in double figures, joining Miles McBride (15 points) and Mitchell Robinson, who had 17 points with nine rebounds.

Julius Randle scored 21 points but missed 12 of 18 shots for the Knicks, who lost Derrick Rose to a sore ankle in the first half.