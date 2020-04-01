More Sports Basketball Basketball Coronavirus: Lakers players symptom-free after two-week quarantine On March 19, NBA franchise Los Angeles Lakers revealed a pair of unnamed players contracted COVID-19 amid the pandemic. Sacha Pisani 01 April, 2020 09:31 IST NBA franchise the Los Angeles Lakers - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 01 April, 2020 09:31 IST The Los Angeles Lakers announced its team is currently symptom-free after two players tested positive for coronavirus.On March 19, NBA franchise the Lakers revealed a pair of unnamed players contracted COVID-19 amid the pandemic. Jordan NBA documentary finished early for April debut But after completing a 14-day home isolation prescribed by team physicians, no Lakers players are showing symptoms.Coronavirus continues to disrupt sport – including the NBA which is on hiatus – across the globe as countries try to contain COVID-19. Deaths have exceeded 42,000 globally, with more than 856,800 confirmed cases. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos