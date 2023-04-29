Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Game 6 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The score will read Grizzlies-Lakers.
Morant with a deep three. That’s a point for Memphis after nearly five minutes.
Hachimura! He gets the ball at the perimeter, dribbles, turns and lays it in. Lakers are putting on a show here.
AD! AD! Again Russell sets up the alley up for Davis and the big forward dunks it home.
Jackson with an offensive foul to turn the ball. Davis with a dunk to extend the lead to double digits. Russell with the assist.
Russell with another two. He has 10 on the night now. Lakers shooting at 60%.
Timeout by Grizzlies.
Russell with a drive and floated shot to find the net.
Reaves blocks Bane but Tillman gets the second block and hits.
Hachimura is off the mark for the night.
LeBron fouls Morant on a drive. A side throw as Morant was still not in the shooting action. Aldama fires a three pointer on that play.
Morant misses a lay up. He is then ajudjed to have fouled LeBron on the rebound.
LeBron from downtown! Reaves sets that shot up for him.
Davis denies Morant! LeBron hits at the front court with a lay up.
Bane with a reverse lay up to finish a play that began with a Russell pass getting intercepted.
Brooks with an offensive foul on a lay up.
REAVES! He hits a three and the sound in the crowd goes wild. A 9-0 run for the home team.
Memphis calls a timeout.
Jackson does not read a pass from Bane and the ball is turned over.
Morant’s three goes in and out. Russell’s floater is good at the other end. The first lead for Lakers.
LeBron! A simple put in under the rim. His first points of the night.
Davis is fouled on a drive to the bucket. He will shoot free throws. He’s good from both. Two point game.
Brooks with a three point shot. Hits!
Reaves wins the offensive board after a three pointer miss by Vanderbilt. The Lakers guard gets another look from beyond the arc and he hits.
Morant with two more free throws after Reaves fouls him in the air. Again, he scores just one.
Brooks with a deep two. Memphis need him to fire tonight.
Russell with the first points for Lakers. A long range two.
Morant with a steal and a finish. He intercepts Vanderbilt’s pass and drives all the way to the rim.
Morant is fouled by AD while on a shot. He was in the paint when AD clammed into him.
Morant hits only one free throw.
The jump ball goes with Memphis to start the game. Oh Oh! We have a clock malfunction. A break in play.
The Kings have done it. They’ve forced the series into the decider. A massive 118-99 win for the No 3 seed.
Desond Bane - Ja Morant - Xavier Tillman - Jaren Jackson Jr - Dillon Brooks
The American national anthem is being sung by Jim Ranger today.
Jack Nicholson in the house.
The Kings putting up a formidable show with the series at stake. Coach Brown’s side leads 106-94 with around seven minutes left in the final quarter.
Ja Morant, the Grizzlies star, has an average of 28.3 points in the Playoffs. He stepped up in the fifth game and led his side to a 19-2 run in the third quarter which ultimately proved key in winning the game. A similar performance tonight and Memphis could take the series back home for the decider.
The Memphis player is averaging 25.2 points in the Playoffs so far. He has a shooting efficiency of over 44% in the five games.
The first semifinal in the Western Conference will see Phoenix Suns take on Denver Nuggets. It will be two-time MVP Nikola Jokci against Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
The second semifinal remains to be decided. Golden State Warriors or Sacramento Kings will face the winner of this series.
Ever since his ejection in game three, Brooks has had an abysmal record while shooting. In game five, Brooks shot three off 15. His shooting efficiency in this series has been just over 30%. From beyond the arc, he is 21% in the five games so far.
Lakers 128-112 Grizzlies
Lakers 93-103 Grizzlies
Lakers 111-101 Grizzlies
Lakers 117-111 Grizzlies
Lakers 99-116 Grizzlies
Memphis’ Luke Kennard has been ruled out for the game tonight with a shouler soreness.
Bron arrived five hours before the start of the game today. Locked in for the big game!
When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 6 start?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 6 will start at 8:00 AM IST on April 29 or 10:30 PM ET on April 28 in the US.
Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 6 be telecast on TV in India?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 6 will not be telecast on TV in India.
Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 6?
The live stream of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 6 can be streamed on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Los Angeles Lakers will look put a disoriented performance in game five behind it and seal a place in the Western Conference semifinals when it hosts Memphis Grizzlies.
The Lakers’ below-par shooting allowed the Grizzlies to stick a foot in the door and force a sixth game with the score at 3-2.
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, like the previous matches in the series, came up clutch for Taylor Jenkins’ team.
A win tonight for the Grizzlies would give the home court advantage back to them and take the series to Memphis for the decider.
If the Lakers win, they’ll become just the second team, after Miami Heat, to qualify through the Play-In and win a Playoffs series.