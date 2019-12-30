More Sports Basketball Basketball LeBron James breaks new ground with 9,000th NBA assist Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to set new standards in the NBA. Matt Dorman 30 December, 2019 10:14 IST Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James - Getty Images Matt Dorman 30 December, 2019 10:14 IST LeBron James made NBA history when he recorded his 9,000th career assist in the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.James, 34, became the ninth player to reach the mark and the first to combine it with a minimum of 9,000 rebounds, which he achieved in November.The four-time MVP and three-time NBA champion registered the record-breaking assist with a pass to Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis in the first quarter at Staples Center. LBJ drops his 9⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣th-career dime‼: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Pfl4XGcVLR— NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2019 Western Conference leader the Lakers led the Mavericks 54-43 at half-time as it looked to build on the skid-snapping 128-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.Lakers superstar James was averaging 25.5 points, 10.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game heading into Sunday's matchup.Luka Doncic sent a scare through the Mavs camp after a heavy fall following a hard foul in the second quarter, but the star guard was cleared to return for the second half. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.