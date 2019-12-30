LeBron James breaks new ground with 9,000th NBA assist

LeBron James made NBA history when he recorded his 9,000th career assist in the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

James, 34, became the ninth player to reach the mark and the first to combine it with a minimum of 9,000 rebounds, which he achieved in November.

The four-time MVP and three-time NBA champion registered the record-breaking assist with a pass to Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis in the first quarter at Staples Center.

Western Conference leader the Lakers led the Mavericks 54-43 at half-time as it looked to build on the skid-snapping 128-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lakers superstar James was averaging 25.5 points, 10.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game heading into Sunday's matchup.

Luka Doncic sent a scare through the Mavs camp after a heavy fall following a hard foul in the second quarter, but the star guard was cleared to return for the second half.