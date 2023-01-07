LeBron James, playing in his 20th season in the NBA, is nearing arguably the the most coveted record - most points in the history of the tournament.

The Los Angeles Lakers player surpassed Karle Malone to the second place in the list in March 2022 against the Washington Wizards, and is inching closer to the top spot held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Jabbar clocked a total of 38,387 points during his time in the professional basketball league. LeBron has an overall tally of 37,928 points and is within touching distance to Jabbar.

LeBron has played 30 games this season and registered 866 points, averaging just under 29 points per game. At this pace, the 38-year-old is likely to break Jabbar’s record in 16 games.

The race to the most points in NBA adds weight to LeBron’s claim as the greatest of all time in the league, and the game’s history.

The six-foot-eight forward has already made his way past greats of the game Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, and his biggest rival Michael Jordan.

“I don’t know because I have not set out to do that. It wasn’t a goal of mine when I entered the league. I have always been a pass first guy,” LeBron said on the prospect of him breaking the record to ESPN.

He scored 25 points in Lakers’ last match against Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, as he continues to knock on the record for most points. While Lakers have struggled through the season and find themselves in 11th place in the Western Conference, LeBron’s hunt has given something for the fans to cheer.

The team next faces Sacramento Kings on Sunday at the Crypto.com Centre.