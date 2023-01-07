Basketball

LeBron chases most points record in NBA history: When will Lakers star achieve the feat?

Sportstar tracks LeBron James’ scores as he attempts to make it to the top of NBA’s most points in history list.

Team Sportstar
07 January, 2023 16:32 IST
07 January, 2023 16:32 IST
LeBron James is currently 2nd on the most points in NBA history list and needs 460 points to reach the top.

LeBron James is currently 2nd on the most points in NBA history list and needs 460 points to reach the top. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sportstar tracks LeBron James’ scores as he attempts to make it to the top of NBA’s most points in history list.

LeBron James, playing in his 20th season in the NBA, is nearing arguably the the most coveted record - most points in the history of the tournament.

The Los Angeles Lakers player surpassed Karle Malone to the second place in the list in March 2022 against the Washington Wizards, and is inching closer to the top spot held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Jabbar clocked a total of 38,387 points during his time in the professional basketball league. LeBron has an overall tally of 37,928 points and is within touching distance to Jabbar.

LeBron has played 30 games this season and registered 866 points, averaging just under 29 points per game. At this pace, the 38-year-old is likely to break Jabbar’s record in 16 games.

The race to the most points in NBA adds weight to LeBron’s claim as the greatest of all time in the league, and the game’s history.

The six-foot-eight forward has already made his way past greats of the game Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, and his biggest rival Michael Jordan.

“I don’t know because I have not set out to do that. It wasn’t a goal of mine when I entered the league. I have always been a pass first guy,” LeBron said on the prospect of him breaking the record to ESPN.

He scored 25 points in Lakers’ last match against Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, as he continues to knock on the record for most points. While Lakers have struggled through the season and find themselves in 11th place in the Western Conference, LeBron’s hunt has given something for the fans to cheer.

The team next faces Sacramento Kings on Sunday at the Crypto.com Centre.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us