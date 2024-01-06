MagazineBuy Print

We suck right now, says LeBron James after 10th Lakers loss in 13 games

Austin Reaves had 19 points and a career-high 12 assists against the Grizzlies, but the Lakers dropped to 0-2 to begin a 12-game stretch with just one game outside of Los Angeles.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 13:57 IST , LOS ANGELES - 3 MINS READ

AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after a foul during the second half of an NBA game against Memphis Grizzlies.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after a foul during the second half of an NBA game against Memphis Grizzlies. | Photo Credit: AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after a foul during the second half of an NBA game against Memphis Grizzlies. | Photo Credit: AP

LeBron James didn’t sugarcoat his increasingly sour feelings after Los Angeles Lakers spiraled to its 10th loss in 13 games on Friday night, falling 127-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

“We just suck right now,” a visibly perturbed James said after he scored 32 points in the Lakers’ fourth consecutive loss.

Anthony Davis had 31 points in Los Angeles’ latest discouraging defeat since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Lakers — who gave up a season-high 23 3-pointers to a Memphis team that’s last in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage — have beaten only San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Charlotte since raising the trophy in Las Vegas four weeks ago.

Before the game, coach Darvin Ham said he felt confident in his job security because of his discussions with owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka. After the Lakers’ latest dismal effort, Ham praised his team’s areas of improvement while expressing a curious frustration with the public reception of their recent struggles.

“This is the NBA, man,” Ham said. “This is a marathon. You have to look at the totality of the picture. I’m tired of people living and dying with every single game we play. It’s ludicrous, actually. It’s like, ‘Come on, man. This is a marathon.’ We hit a tough stretch. It’s the same team. We played some high-level games a little while ago, and we’ve just got to get back to that. We’ve got to keep the fight, though. We cannot lose our fight.”

James doesn’t share his coach’s optimism. “That was just two games, though,” James said. “That was a small sample. Everybody is getting so cracked up about Vegas, keep bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of that business … but that was really just two games.”

Austin Reaves had 19 points and a career-high 12 assists, but the Lakers dropped to 0-2 to begin a 12-game stretch with just one game outside of Los Angeles. “We got some pretty good looks,” James said. “They turned us over. I had two critical turnovers, missed four free throws. But we had our chances.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. hit five 3-pointers and scored 31 points and Marcus Smart added 29 points with a season-high eight 3-pointers for the Grizzlies, who earned just their second win in six games.

Desmond Bane had 24 points and 13 assists while Ja Morant scored 21 points for Memphis. Smart had missed 16 consecutive 3-point attempts over the past five games in a low-percentage shooting season before he hit the first of his 8 3-pointers against the Lakers. Ziaire Williams added 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter while the Grizzlies pulled away from the Lakers with a game-ending, 24-10 run.

Related Topics

LeBron James /

Los Angeles Lakers /

NBA

