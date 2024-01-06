MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Warriors guard Chris Paul fractures left hand, will require surgery

The Warriors made the announcement after the game after the game against Detroit Pistons, who is expected to return this season.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 13:37 IST , SAN FRANCISCO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul, right, during the match against Detroit Pistons.
Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul, right, during the match against Detroit Pistons. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul, right, during the match against Detroit Pistons. | Photo Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand Friday night in the Warriors’ 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons and will have surgery next week.

The Warriors made the announcement after the game regarding the 38-year-old Paul, who is expected to return this season.

Paul missed a three-pointer from the right wing with 6:08 left in the third quarter and moved to try to collect the long rebound when he made contact with Detroit’s Jaden Ivey. Paul grabbed at his hand before going to the locker room.

“That’s tough, I feel so bad for Chris, I know he’s had a couple of hand surgeries before I believe, maybe on the other hand,” coach Steve Kerr said. ”I saw him holding it and instantly was worried. Just got the word after walking off the floor. So, I feel terrible for Chris and obviously guys will step up and be ready to play. We’ve got to hold down the fort without him.”

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Paul was acquired from Washington on draft day for Jordan Poole after earlier going to the Wizards from Phoenix. The point guard started the past four games but has also guided the reserves so far this season. He had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes Friday.

Paul came into the game Friday averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds. “It’s going to be tough, Chris is an all-time great and he’s fit right into our team and made life so much easier not only on Steph but he’s kind of captained that second unit,” Kerr said.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

Chris Paul /

Golden State Warriors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two is company, three is crowd - How did multiple Bihar teams turn up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA: Indiana Pacers sets franchise-record 50 assists, routs Atlanta Hawks 150-116 for 6th straight victory
    AP
  4. Liverpool manager Klopp gunning for glory on four fronts
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Warriors guard Chris Paul fractures left hand, will require surgery
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. We suck right now, says LeBron James after 10th Lakers loss in 13 games
    AP
  2. NBA: Warriors guard Chris Paul fractures left hand, will require surgery
    AP
  3. NBA: Indiana Pacers sets franchise-record 50 assists, routs Atlanta Hawks 150-116 for 6th straight victory
    AP
  4. NBA Roundup: Jokic’s stunning buzzer beater helps Nuggets defeat Warriors; Bucks overcome Wembanyama, Spurs
    AP
  5. NBA fines Nets $100K for player participation policy violation
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two is company, three is crowd - How did multiple Bihar teams turn up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA: Indiana Pacers sets franchise-record 50 assists, routs Atlanta Hawks 150-116 for 6th straight victory
    AP
  4. Liverpool manager Klopp gunning for glory on four fronts
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Warriors guard Chris Paul fractures left hand, will require surgery
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment