NBA Roundup: Jokic’s stunning buzzer beater helps Nuggets defeat Warriors; Bucks overcome Wembanyama, Spurs

While Denver Nuggets came back after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter to beat Golden State Warriors 130-127, Milwaukee Bucks defeated San Antonio Spurs 125-121.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 13:50 IST , SAN FRANCISCO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is mobbed by teammates after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Thursday.
Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is mobbed by teammates after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is mobbed by teammates after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. Golden State’s final possession ended with Stephen Curry’s turnover, setting the the stage for Jokic’s winner from near the right sideline.

The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. They sent the Warriors — who failed to get back to .500 after snapping a three-game skid Tuesday night — to a 1-3 start on their seven-game homestand.

Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver, and Jamal Murray had 25. Curry led Golden State with 30 points. Klay Thompson added 24.

BUCKS 125, SPURS 121

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 44 points and 14 rebounds and Milwaukee overcame an big night by Victor Wembanyama on his 20th birthday to beat San Antonio.

Wembanyama had 27 points, and Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 34.

Wembanyama’s first meeting with Antetokounmpo was delayed by the French rookie’s sprained ankle Dec. 19 in Milwaukee, but it proved to be worth the wait.

Damian Lillard had 25 points and 10 assists for Milwaukee.

Related Topics

Nikola Jokic /

NBA /

Stephen Curry /

Giannis Antetokounmpo /

Victor Wembanyama

