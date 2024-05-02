MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs to play two games in Paris next season

The games on January 23 and January 25 will mark the first time the NBA has held two regular-season games in the French capital in the same season.

Published : May 02, 2024 21:34 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-high 3.6 blocks per game in the NBA this season.
Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-high 3.6 blocks per game in the NBA this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-high 3.6 blocks per game in the NBA this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama will return to his native France in January as his San Antonio Spurs will play two regular-season games against the Indiana Pacers in Paris, the National Basketball Association said on Thursday.

The games on January 23 and January 25 will mark the first time the NBA has held two regular-season games in the French capital in the same season. The NBA did not disclose venues for the games.

Wembanyama was the first overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft and is the clear favourite to be named rookie of the year after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-high 3.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers, who will be playing its first games in France, have a roster that currently features 2024 All-Star Tyrese Haliburton as well as former NBA champion and twice All-Star Pascal Siakam.

“The return of the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama to Paris to face Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will be a landmark moment for the growth of basketball in Europe,” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said in a news release.

