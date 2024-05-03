US defender O’Hara announces retirement

Olympic gold medallist and twice Women’s World Cup winner Kelley O’Hara will retire at the end of the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season, U.S. Soccer said on Thursday.

A key member of the American team’s defence, the 35-year-old O’Hara played in every World Cup from 2011 to 2023, earning 160 caps for the national team.

“It has been one of the greatest joys to represent my country and to wear the U.S. Soccer crest,” said O’Hara, who plays for reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC.

“As I close this chapter of my life, I am filled with gratitude. Looking back on my career I am so thankful for all the things I was able to accomplish but most importantly the people I was able to accomplish them with.”

The winger is one of only a dozen U.S. women to take part in four World Cups.