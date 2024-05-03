MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US defender O’Hara announces retirement

Olympic gold medallist and twice Women’s World Cup winner Kelley O’Hara will retire at the end of the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season, U.S. Soccer said on Thursday.

Published : May 03, 2024 07:44 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
United States national team and Gotham player O’Hara announced that she is retiring from soccer at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. (File Photo)
United States national team and Gotham player O’Hara announced that she is retiring from soccer at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

United States national team and Gotham player O’Hara announced that she is retiring from soccer at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic gold medallist and twice Women’s World Cup winner Kelley O’Hara will retire at the end of the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season, U.S. Soccer said on Thursday.

A key member of the American team’s defence, the 35-year-old O’Hara played in every World Cup from 2011 to 2023, earning 160 caps for the national team.

“It has been one of the greatest joys to represent my country and to wear the U.S. Soccer crest,” said O’Hara, who plays for reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC.

“As I close this chapter of my life, I am filled with gratitude. Looking back on my career I am so thankful for all the things I was able to accomplish but most importantly the people I was able to accomplish them with.”

The winger is one of only a dozen U.S. women to take part in four World Cups. 

Related Topics

NWSL /

United States Soccer Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US defender O’Hara announces retirement
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea dents Tottenham’s Champions League hopes with 2-0 win
    Reuters
  3. MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. US defender O’Hara announces retirement
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea dents Tottenham’s Champions League hopes with 2-0 win
    Reuters
  3. PSG defender Lucas Hernandez set to miss Euro 2024 after needing surgery for ruptured ACL
    AP
  4. Football jersey dispute between Algeria and Morocco clubs over Western Sahara goes to sports court
    AP
  5. Austria coach Ralf Rangnick becomes the latest to turn down Bayern Munich
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US defender O’Hara announces retirement
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea dents Tottenham’s Champions League hopes with 2-0 win
    Reuters
  3. MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment