NBA Playoffs 2023-24: Mavericks take 2-0 lead over Wolves with crunch Doncic 3-pointer

Doncic had 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his eighth triple-double in 42 career postseason games for the Mavericks, who erased an 15-point deficit midway through the third quarter.

Published : May 25, 2024 10:03 IST , Minneapolis - 2 MINS READ

AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs. | Photo Credit: Jesse Johnson/ Reuters
infoIcon

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs. | Photo Credit: Jesse Johnson/ Reuters

Luka Doncic hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with Rudy Gobert guarding him at the top of the key with 3 seconds left, posting his fifth triple-double of the playoffs to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-108 victory and a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals on Friday night.

Doncic had 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his eighth triple-double in 42 career postseason games for the Mavericks, who erased an 18-point deficit that stood late in the second quarter and were still down 16 midway through the third.

Naz Reid went 7 for 9 from 3-point range for 23 points, but his last try at the buzzer rimmed in and out to send the Wolves to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday in a big hole after another off night by stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Kyrie Irving had 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, including a corner 3-pointer with 1:05 left that pulled the Mavericks within two. Then the Wolves sandwiched turnovers around a short miss by Doncic. Edwards recklessly threw the ball out of bounds off a drive with 13 seconds left, giving the Mavericks the ball with the chance to win.

Doncic took the inbounds pass and dribbled to set up a screen by Dereck Lively II that triggered a switch by the Wolves, with NBA All-Defensive second team pick Jaden McDaniels dropping with Lively’s roll and Defensive Player of the Year Gobert staying out on the top of the key.

After the swish, Doncic flexed his arms and yelled at the stunned crowd as his teammates swarmed him.

Related Topics

NBA /

Dallas Mavericks /

Minnesota Timberwolves /

Luka Doncic /

Kyrie Irving /

Anthony Edwards

