Basketball

Most points in NBA game: Mitchell scores 71 points; joins Kobe, Chamberlain in Top 10 list

Donovan Mitchell became only the seventh player to score 70 points or more in a single game.

Team Sportstar
03 January, 2023 16:10 IST
Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant hold the first and second places, respectively, for most points in a single game. Mitchell joined the list in 10th place.

| Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Donovan Mitchell hit 71 points on Tuesday to help Cleveland Cavaliers to a 145-134 overtime victory in the NBA against Chicago Bulls.

With this he became only the second active player to score more than 70 points in a single NBA game. Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker had scored 70 points in 2017. Overall, he was the seventh player to hit more than 70 points in a night.

The Spida ended the game with 71 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

While Mitchell became the highest single-game scorer among active players, he still trails the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant.

The former Philadelphia Warriors and San Francisco Warriors player Chamberlain has scored 70 points or more in a single game on six occasions. He holds the record for most points in a game - 100 - which he scored in 1962.

Bryant managed to achieve the feat in 2006, when he scored 81 points for Los Angeles Lakers against Toronto Raptors. David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson are among the others to have scored 70 points in a single game.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James, often regarded as the greatest players in basketball, have never scored more than 70 points in a single game.

Most points in a single game:

RankPlayerTeamPointsYear
1.Wilt ChamberlainPhiladelphia Warriors1001962
2.Kobe BryantLos Angeles Lakers812006
3.Wilt ChamberlainPhiladelphia Warriors781961
4.Wilt ChamberlainPhiladelphia Warriors731962
5.Wilt ChamberlainSan Francisco Warriors731962
6.David ThompsonDenver Nuggets731978
7.Wilt ChamberlainSan Francisco Warriors721962
8.Elgin BaylorLos Angeles Lakers711960
9.David RobinsonSan Antonio Spurs711994
10.Donovan MitchellCleveland Cavaliers712023
11.Devin BookerPhoenix Suns702017
12.Wilt ChamberlainSan Francisco Warriors701963

