Most points in NBA game: Mitchell scores 71 points; joins Kobe, Chamberlain in Top 10 list

Donovan Mitchell hit 71 points on Tuesday to help Cleveland Cavaliers to a 145-134 overtime victory in the NBA against Chicago Bulls.

With this he became only the second active player to score more than 70 points in a single NBA game. Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker had scored 70 points in 2017. Overall, he was the seventh player to hit more than 70 points in a night.

The Spida ended the game with 71 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

While Mitchell became the highest single-game scorer among active players, he still trails the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant.

The former Philadelphia Warriors and San Francisco Warriors player Chamberlain has scored 70 points or more in a single game on six occasions. He holds the record for most points in a game - 100 - which he scored in 1962.

Bryant managed to achieve the feat in 2006, when he scored 81 points for Los Angeles Lakers against Toronto Raptors. David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson are among the others to have scored 70 points in a single game.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James, often regarded as the greatest players in basketball, have never scored more than 70 points in a single game.

Most points in a single game: