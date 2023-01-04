Zion Williamson full injury list, history after Pelicans star out with latest hamstring strain

Zion Williamson walked out during New Orleans Pelicans’ NBA game against Philadelphia 76ers on Monday after suffering an injury.

The team confirmed on Tuesday that the 2019 No.1 draft pick suffered a hamstring strain and will miss action for three weeks, after which he will be re-evaluated.

The strain is the latest in the long list of injuries suffered by the Pelicans forward. The former Duke player was touted as one of the best talents in the league, given his frame and explosive abilities, but he has not been able to live up to his expectations amid these injuries.

Even on Monday, Zion had shot 26 points and made 10 shots out of 12 on the night when he suffered the injury. The forward has been averaging 26 points this season and has been pivotal in the side standing third in the Western Conference.

The 22-year-old had the missed entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury. He had undergone a surgery and was expected to be back around November 2021 but was forced into rehabilitation.

Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.



Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks. — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 3, 2023

Zion returned for the 2022-23 season with a leaner physique and after signing a rookie-max five-year contact extension. The latest injury, however, has reignited concerns over Zion’s longevity.

Here is the full list of injuries faced by Zion since his draft pick in 2019.

Right Knee Torn Meniscus - 2019

Zion Williamson had played only a handful of games in the NBA pre-season after coming on board with New Orleans Pelicans in the draft. This is when news came that he had suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee and will be required to undergo surgery.

He missed the first 44 games of the regular season before he could be in shape to take the court. Pelicans failed to make it to the Playoffs.

Right Knee Soreness - 2020

The right knee injury flared up again in the same season. He missed the final few games of Pelicans’ season. The team, however, was already out of contention for the post season.

Right Hand Thumb Sprain - 2021

Zion sprained his thumb in a regular season game against Boston Celtics. He had suffered a toe injury just a few games earlier.

The forward did not stay out of action for long with reports claiming that he had luckily avoided a serious injury to the hand.

Right Foot Injury - 2021

This was the worst injury that Zion faced. Pelicans announced that the forward will undergo a surgery to heal his fractured foot which he suffered during the offseason.

In November 2021, the team said that the player had been cleared to make a full comeback to team activities. However, just a month later there was no sign of Zion and a team statement said that he will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

In the new year, the team confirmed that Zion remains in rehab and continues to progress. The forward was only able to make a complete comeback in the 2022-23 pre-season.

The Pelicans faithful will hope that the latest injury is not serious and Zion can make a comeback to the court within the estimated time indicated by the team on Tuesday.