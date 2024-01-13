NBA roundup: Bam Adebayo’s heroics lifts Heat over Magic

Bam Adebayo hit a go-ahead jumper at the free-throw line with 18.8 seconds left, leading the host Miami Heat to a 99-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Magic star Paolo Banchero missed a short banker with 11.9 seconds left. He grabbed the rebound and missed a layup that would have put Orlando on top.

After two free throws by Miami’s Haywood Highsmith, Banchero had a chance to send the game to overtime, but he missed a 3-poiner from the top of the key as the ball bounced off the back of the rim, ending the contest.

Banchero led all scorers with 25 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. He also had eight rebounds and six assists. Orlando’s Moritz Wagner scored 19 points off the bench. Miami’s Duncan Robinson scored a team-high 23 points. Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds.

76ers 112, Kings 93

Tobias Harris scored a season-high 37 points to lift host Philadelphia past Sacramento.

Harris, who sank 14 of 25 shots from the floor, finished two points shy of tying his career high. Tyrese Maxey added 21 points as the Sixers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Philadelphia improved to 3-7 without reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who remains out with a swollen left knee. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Sacramento had won its previous two games and four of the past five.

Pacers 126, Hawks 108

Indiana wasn’t slowed by the absence of its top scorer, as it placed eight players in double figures and overpowered host Atlanta to post its ninth victory in 10 games.

The Pacers improved to 2-0 without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), who leads the team in scoring (23.6 points per game) and leads the NBA with an average of 12.5 assists. The Pacers got 18 points apiece from Obi Toppin and Buddy Hield, 15 from Bennedict Mathurin and 13 from Aaron Nesmith.

The Hawks, who took their third loss in four games overall, were led by Dejounte Murray with 29 points. Trae Young struggled from the field, making only 4 of 17 shots and finishing with 13 points, matching his season low.

Warriors 140, Bulls 131

Klay Thompson returned to the site of his record-setting 3-point performance and turned in another dazzling long-range show, leading Golden State to a win at Chicago.

Thompson, who set the NBA record with 14 3-pointers in a 2018 visit to Chicago, shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 30 points. Golden State’s Stephen Curry saved 15 of his 27 points for the final 6:05.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Bulls with a game-high 39 points, 11 of which came in a second quarter during which Chicago outscored the guests 45-29. Coby White and Zach LaVine backed DeRozan with 25 points and seven assists apiece.

Nuggets 125, Pelicans 113

Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his 12th triple-double of the season and the 117th of his career as host Denver beat New Orleans.

Michael Porter Jr. finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jamal Murray added 20 points and nine assists for the Nuggets, who have alternated wins and losses for the past five games.

Zion Williamson scored 30 points for the Pelicans, who had their seven-game road winning streak snapped. New Orleans’ Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points.

Clippers 128, Grizzlies 119

Paul George drained seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 37 points as visiting Los Angeles beat Memphis.

George sank 12 of 18 shots overall for Los Angeles, which also got 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting from Kawhi Leonard.

Already without guards Ja Morant (shoulder) for the season and Marcus Smart (finger) for at least six weeks, Memphis lost Desmond Bane to a left ankle sprain with 5:05 left in the third quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 21 points.

Timberwolves 116, Trail Blazers 93

Rudy Gobert scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting and collected 17 rebounds as Minnesota steamrolled wobbly Portland in Minneapolis.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who never trailed while improving to 15-2 at home.

Times continue to be bad for Portland, which has lost three straight games by a staggering 113 total points. Reserve Jabari Walker topped the Trail Blazers with 17 points and a career-best 13 rebounds.

Jazz 145, Raptors 113

Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points and Jordan Clarkson added 21 as Utah turned in a dominant performance in its season-high fourth straight win, a rout of visiting Toronto.

Collin Sexton had 20 points while Kelly Olynyk finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz, who won their seventh straight at home and improved to 10-2 overall in their past 12 games.

Pascal Siakam returned after missing one game with back spasms and led the Raptors with 27 points. Toronto lost its fourth straight meeting against Utah, which led 105-85 after scoring 41 points in the third quarter.

Spurs 135, Hornets 99

Victor Wembanyama racked up 26 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes of court time as San Antonio rocked visiting Charlotte.

The Spurs notched their biggest winning margin of the year after leading by 21 points at halftime and by 32 early in the third quarter. Doug McDermott added 14 points for San Antonio.

LaMelo Ball, playing his first game since spraining his right ankle on Nov. 26, led the Hornets with 28 points and five steals. Terry Rozier added 16 points for Charlotte, which has lost four straight games and 15 of its past 16.

Rockets 112, Pistons 110

Alperen Sengun scored 29 points as visiting Houston edged Detroit.

Jalen Green supplied 28 points and Fred VanVleet had 20 points and 12 assists for the Rockets, who had lost three of their previous four games. Jabari Smith Jr. added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Kevin Knox II and Alec Burks each scored 19 points for the Pistons, who have lost seven straight. Jaden Ivey contributed 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.