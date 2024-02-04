NBA 2023-24 roundup: Hawks top Warriors despite 60 points scored by Stephen Curry in OT

Dejounte Murray extended the game with a jumper in the final seconds of regulation, then scored seven consecutive points in overtime, allowing the host Atlanta Hawks to overcome a 60-point explosion by Stephen Curry for a 141-134 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Capping a wild sprint to the regulation finish line for teams on the second night of a back-to-back, the Hawks forged a 123-123 tie when Murray nailed a 14-footer with 4.6 seconds remaining.

Curry, who had scored 13 Warriors points in a row to reach 52 by that point, had a chance to win the game, but he couldn’t connect on a running bank shot at the regulation horn. Overtime was all Hawks, who secured their fourth consecutive win by scoring the extra period’s first 11 points.

Curry, who had 22 of his 60 points in the fourth period, scored eight of Golden State’s 11 points in overtime, completing his second career 60-point game. His bid for a new career high, a 3-pointer with 54.3 seconds left, was off the mark, leaving him two points shy of the 62 he had against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

Trae Young dueled Curry evenly for most of the night and wound up with a team-high 35 points for the Hawks. He connected on seven of his 11 3-point attempts.

Bucks 129, Mavericks 117

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points and Damian Lillard added 30 on 10-of-11 shooting from the floor to lead Milwaukee to a come-from-behind victory over host Dallas.

Milwaukee trailed by as many as 25 points, making it the owner of the top two comebacks in the NBA this season. The Bucks also rallied from a 26-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers on November 26. Khris Middleton added 13 points and eight assists as Doc Rivers got his first win as Bucks coach, improving to 1-2.

ALSO READ | Michael Jordan’s championship sneakers sell for record $8 mln

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks, who were without Kyrie Irving (thumb), with 40 points. He fell just short of a triple-double, also supplying nine boards and 11 assists. Maxi Kleber contributed 21 points and Josh Green finished with 20.

Lakers 113, Knicks 105

Austin Reaves scored 14 points in the fourth quarter as visiting Los Angeles completed a comeback and snapped New York’s nine-game winning streak.

Reaves finished with 22 points for the Lakers, who have won two straight against Eastern Conference contenders to improve to 3-2 on a six-game road trip. Los Angeles beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 114-105 on Thursday night.

Jalen Brunson (36 points, 10 assists) had a double-double for the Knicks, who were trying to win 10 in a row for the first time since it won 13 straight during the 2012-13 season. Donte DiVincenzo scored 26 points while Josh Hart (12 points, 11 rebounds) also recorded a double-double.

Nets 136, 76ers 121

Cam Thomas scored 40 points, Mikal Bridges added 23 and visiting Brooklyn handily defeated short-handed Philadelphia.

Lonnie Walker IV contributed 20 points, Cameron Johnson scored 13 and Nic Claxton had 12 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots for Brooklyn. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 23 points for the Sixers.

The 76ers played without reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who sat out with a left meniscus injury. The severity of the injury and length of Embiid’s absence is not yet known. Philadelphia was also missing Tobias Harris (illness).

Kings 123, Bulls 115

De’Aaron Fox scored 41 points, Domantas Sabonis recorded his 14th triple-double of the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and Sacramento improved to 5-1 on its seven-game road trip with a win over host Chicago.

ALSO READ | NBA All-Star reserves: Stephen Curry in, De’Aaron Fox out

Fox scored 14 points in a wild fourth quarter, during which Sacramento held off a furious Chicago rally. The Bulls trailed by as many as 30 in the third quarter before a 29-9 burst sent them into the final period down 91-81.

Coby White scored 12 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth, and DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic each finished with 24 points. DeRozan grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six assists and had four steals. Vucevic led Chicago with 12 rebounds.

Cavaliers 117, Spurs 101

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 31 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists, leading visiting Cleveland to a victory over San Antonio.

Evan Mobley added 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have won 13 of their past 14 games. Jarrett Allen collected 26 points and 16 rebounds for Cleveland, while Caris LeVert scored 10 points off the bench.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 22 points, followed by Victor Wembanyama’s 19 points and 14 rebounds. Keldon Johnson tallied 17 points for San Antonio, which lost its fourth straight game.