NBA All-Star reserves: Stephen Curry in, De’Aaron Fox out

The NBA announced All-Star Game reserves Thursday, with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors making the Western Conference team for the 10th time and the NBA Player of the Month for January, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, getting his fourth All-Star nod.

Rounding out the Western Conference reserves, joining Booker and Curry, were Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, Minnesota Timberwolves teammates Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns and Los Angeles Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Notable players left off the West team were Clippers guard James Harden, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Sacramento Kings teammates De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The All-Star Game is February 18 in Indianapolis.

New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, primary drivers in the Knicks’ charge up the conference standings, led the group of reserves for the East.

The Eastern Conference reserves are Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Brunson and Randle.

Among those not named for the Eastern Conference All-Stars were Celtics teammates Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis, Raptors wing Scottie Barnes and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

The All-Star starters were selected by a vote of fans, players and media. The reserves were picked by coaches from the players’ respective conferences.

The East starters are captain Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Joel Embiid (76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) and Damian Lillard (Bucks).

The West starters are captain LeBron James (Lakers), Kevin Durant (Suns), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), and Luka Doncic (Mavericks).

Making their first All-Star team appearances are Maxey, Brunson and the 21-year-old Banchero.