NBA expands draft to two nights in 2024

The first round will be at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The second round will take place the following night at  ESPN‘s Seaport District Studios in New York City.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 09:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The NBA is expanding the 2024 draft to a two-night format June 26-27, the league announced Wednesday.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The NBA is expanding the 2024 draft to a two-night format June 26-27, the league announced Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The NBA is expanding the 2024 draft to a two-night format June 26-27, the league announced Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The NBA is expanding the 2024 draft to a two-night format June 26-27, the league announced Wednesday.

The first round will be at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The second round will take place the following night at  ESPN‘s Seaport District Studios in New York City.

“Based on feedback about the NBA Draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round,” said Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

“Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees.”

Coverage on both nights begins at 8 p.m. ET.

ABC, ESPN and the  ESPN app will air the first round, with  ESPN and the  ESPN app broadcasting the second round.

There will still be five minutes between picks in the opening round. There will be four minutes between selections in the second round, up from two minutes in previous years.

