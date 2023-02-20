NBA All Star 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Team Giannis defeats Team LeBron; Jayson Tatum scores 55, wins MVP award

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS from the NBA All Star 2023 game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

The scores read Team Giannis - Team LeBron

Jayson Tatum is the MVP

For his 55 points in the match, and 27 in just the third quarter, Tatum wins the Kobe Bryant Trophy. The score is the highest by a player in an All Star game.

Team Giannis wins

AND IT’S DAME TIME! Damian Lillard with a dagger from beyond the arc to settle the score. A first All Star win for Giannis. The Greek Freak was 0-2 before tonight. A first loss for LeBron and he goes 5-1 as captain.

181-175

Brown fires a three to take Team LeBron to 175 points, just seven short of the target. Can they pull it off?

181-170

Mitchell airballs a half court shot. Tatum’s drive takes his tally to 55, and Team Giannis within one point of the win.

176-162

Lauri Markkanen with a poster dunk to take the score to 176. Brown with two points to follow for LeBron’s side.

174-158

Mitchell and Tatum with two more shots from beyond the arc to get Team Giannis within eight points of the target.

168-156

Haliburton cuts the deficit by another three points. Tatum goes to 49 on the night with a three before Haliburton fires a three point shot home.

163-148

Mitchell pulls out another three pointer. Haliburton with a three for Team LeBron.

158-143

Embiid lays it for the first point of the quarter.

The 4th Quarter target - 182

As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the final quarter of the All Star game sees the teams chase a target. 24 points, Kobe’s jersey number, are added to the leading team’s score to determine the figure.

158-141

The clock runs out as the Celtics duo continue their mini take on. Team Giannis takes the 2nd quarter as well.

155-141

Lillard with another three to take his tally to 23 for the night. Brown with a fadeaway against Tatum. The Celtics boys locked in. Brown blocks the attempt from Tatum before firing in a three.

150-137

Brown from the paint again. A 13 point game. Can Team LeBron catch up?

146-129

Jaylen Brown from close range for Team LeBron. Tatum with a rare miss to follow. Just two minutes left in the quarter.

139-123

Let’s just change this to a three-point shooting contest. Embiid fires in a three for Team LeBron before Lillard returns the favour.

130-113

Lillard joins the bandwagon and pulls out a shot from beyond the arc. Mitchell adds to that - 14 points in the quarter.

Pau Gasol honoured

Gasol wins the Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award for his work in the promotion of women’s basketball.

127-113

Tatum and Irving are having their own little All Star game in Utah. An exchange involving just three points. And a timeout called.

121-105

Tatum now over Embiid for his third three. He’s hit 14 in the quarter. Irving answers with a three for Team LeBron.

116-100

Time for Tatum to hit the showpiece shot. Fires two triples. Team Giannis up 17 to eight in the third quarter.

107-96

Donovan Mitchell is cooking. A 30-foot dagger from the Cavs guard. This is his fifth All Star appearance.

3rd Quarter tip off

Irving with an assist for Embiid to start. Paul George then with a dunk for another two points. Team Giannis still leads 99-96.

LeBron injured

LeBron James will not step on the court after injuring his hand on one of the dunks. That is it for the night for the league’s all-time leading scorer. He scored 13 points in the first half.

Giannis 53-46 LeBron

Team Giannis takes the second quarter in its bag. The first quarter was level at 46 apiece. The overall lead with Giannis’ side: 99-92

Giannis 51-46 LeBron

Lillard with three pointers on two successive possessions to open a five-point lead for his side.

Giannis 45-46 LeBron

Irving in the show now. A drive up to the rim after a successful shot from downtown.

Giannis 38-37 LeBron

Mitchell starts with two free throws. Embiid then cuts the deficit with a three pointer.

Giannis 36-34 LeBron

Mitchell fires in a three. Embiid misses again but the rebound falls for Jokic and he puts it home.

Giannis 29-28 LeBron

Haliburton with a clutch shot from zero. He misses the next shot.

Giannis 25-23 LeBron

Tatum and Embiid get the quarter back underway with misses from downtown.

Giannis 25-21 LeBron

That’s a timeout in the quarter. There was a three-point shot from way down the court but it came after the whistle.

Giannis 17-15 LeBron

Ja Morant with a 360-spin on the dunk. Puts in the bucket to give his side the lead. LeBron then misses from the arc.

Giannis 9-13 LeBron

Jaret Jackson Jr with a dagger followed by Anthony Edwards’ killer shot to give Team LeBron the lead in the second quarter.

2nd Quarter starts

Siakam with a drive to the basket to start the quarter for Team Giannis. Another attempt at the shot but this time he’s blocked by LeBron James.

End of 1st Quarter

Teams are tied at 46-46 at the end of the first quarter in the All Star game.

Lineups

Team Giannis - Giannis, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen

Team LeBron - LeBron, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic

