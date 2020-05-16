More Sports Basketball Basketball Coronavirus: NBA players 'want to play bad', says Chris Paul With the season stopped due to coronavirus, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul said players wanted to return. Dejan Kalinic 16 May, 2020 09:36 IST Chris Paul in action for the Oklahoma City Thunder. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 16 May, 2020 09:36 IST National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul said players were eager to return when it is safe to do so.The NBA season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 308,000 people worldwide. The United States has been hardest hit by COVID-19, recording more than 1.4 million cases with a death toll exceeding 88,000.Oklahoma City Thunder guard Paul said players were eager to return to action, telling ESPN on Friday: "Obviously we want to play.'We miss the game'"Oh man, we want to play. We want to play bad. I think that's the consensus among the guys around the league. We want it to be obviously as safe as possible, but the biggest thing is, we miss the game."ALSO READ | NBA players polled about return, stars want to resumePaul said it was up to players and officials to work out a plan if they are to get back underway amid the risk. "What is normal now? So I think that's what we're trying to figure out, what it looks like, so until we find those answers and we can come up with an actual plan, right now it's basically sit and wait," he said."The virus is in control." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is - we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos